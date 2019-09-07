Canada’s Bianca Andreescu defeats Serena Williams to win U.S. Open

Bianca Andreescu has made history.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., defeated tennis legend Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to win the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday.

She is the first Canadian to make it to a final at the U.S. Open, and the only one to win a Grand Slam singles title.

“It’s so hard to explain in words but I’m just beyond grateful and truly blessed,” she said when asked what the moment meant to her.

“This year has been a dream come true and now being able to play on this stage against Serena, a true legend of this sport, is amazing.”

Andreescu has taken the tennis world by storm this year.

She won the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Aug. 11 after Williams retired due to injury.

On Thursday, Andreescu defeated Belinda Bencic of Switzerland — a match that attracted as many as 1.5 million viewers on TSN.

Williams, 37, was hoping to clinch her 24th Grand Slam singles title to tie a record held by Margaret Court.

Andreescu is 34-4 this season and prior to Saturday’s match was ranked 15th in the world.

Her rapid rise has far from gone unnoticed. Canadians — including high-profile athletes, celebrities and politicians — have rallied around Andreescu using the Toronto Raptors-inspired hashtag #shethenorth.

Congratulations poured in across Twitter after her historic victory, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

“You’ve made history and made a whole country very proud,” Trudeau said.

Her win was also noticed by tennis great Billie Jean King.

“Congratulations to @Bandreescu_ on winning her first major title at the #USOpen. She is Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion! The Future is Now,” said King said on Twitter.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city’s namesake sign will be lit up in gold Saturday night to celebrate. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie told Andreescu that the key to the city “is yours forever.”

The Toronto sign will be lit in gold tonight to celebrate @BAndreescu_’s historic win at the #USOpen. Toronto is celebrating this victory and looking forward to a career filled with many more. #SheTheNorth pic.twitter.com/hjR5lTKslF — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 7, 2019

Congratulations @Bandreescu_! 🇨🇦 You’ve made history and made a whole country very proud. #SheTheNorth https://t.co/W98v1lUN9o — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 7, 2019

Super fit & hard working. Mentally tough. Poised. Unflappable. And only 19. @Bandreescu_ is an incredible role model! So proud that she’s Canadian! 🇨🇦💪👏 #SheTheNorth pic.twitter.com/6g55zZkFcE — Catherine McKenna 🇨🇦 (@cathmckenna) September 7, 2019

She did it! #SheTheNorth. First Canadian to win a Grand Slam. Congratulations @Bandreescu_ on winning the #USOpen Title 🏆 We are so proud of you! The key to the City of #Mississauga is yours forever 🎾🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/pHliqQrOf4 — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) September 7, 2019

History is made 🇨🇦! Congratulations @Bandreescu_! You have done Canada proud once again. What a performance! #SheTheNorth pic.twitter.com/ptbfj2z1VK — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) September 7, 2019

Congratulations to @Bandreescu_ on winning her first major title at the #USOpen. She is Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion! 🇨🇦 The Future is Now. A phenomenal effort by @serenawilliams until the very end. #WomenWorthWatching #SheTheNorth #USOpenFinals — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 7, 2019

With files from the Canadian Press.