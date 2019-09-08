2019 CCMA Award winners list: Country music stars win big at the Saddledome

The biggest night in Canadian country music is here to honour some of the greatest artists across the nation, those who made an important impact in the industry over the last year.

Co-hosting the 2019 CCMA Awards at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome is reigning CCMA Male Artist of the Year Dallas Smith and Billboard’s latest record-smasher, the Old Town Road rocker himself, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The hosts will take the stage together for an exclusive performance before inviting a variety of other acts to the stage, including Meghan Patrick and Tebey.

Between the long-awaited performances, the duo will present the winners of the 12 Artist Award categories with their respective trophies.

Among the potential winners, Smith was nominated for four individual CCMAs, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year.

On Sunday night, he’s up against Paul Brandt and Tim Hicks in the same four categories.

Alberta-based singer Brett Kissel leads the male nominations with five nods, while Tenille Townes and Lindsay Ell tied for most female nominations with four each.

Find the complete list of 2019 CCMA Artist Award nominees below. (The list will be updated with winners throughout the night as the ceremony goes on.)

Group or Duo of the Year

** WINNER ** The Washboard Union

High Valley

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

The Reklaws

Apple Music Fans’ Choice

Gord Bamford

Paul Brandt

Dean Brody

Tim Hicks

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

Brett Kissel

The Reklaws

Dallas Smith

Guylaine Tanguay

Entertainer of the Year

Paul Brandt

Dean Brody

Tim Hicks

Brett Kissel

Dallas Smith

Album of the Year

The Fall — Dallas Smith

Feels Like That — The Reklaws

The Journey BNA Vol. 2 — Paul Brandt

Love a Girl — Tebey

New Tattoo — Tim Hicks

State of Mind — Hunter Brothers

Female Artist of the Year

Lindsay Ell

Jess Moskaluke

Meghan Patrick

Guylaine Tanguay

Tenille Townes

Interactive Artist or Group of the Year

Lindsay Ell

Aaron Goodvin

James Barker Band

Brett Kissel

Nice Horse

Male Artist of the Year

Paul Brandt

Dean Brody

Tim Hicks

Brett Kissel

Dallas Smith

Rising Star Award

Shawn Austin

Jade Eagleson

Eric Ethridge

JoJo Mason

Sons of Daughters

Roots Album of the Year

Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion — Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion

Both Ways — Donovan Woods

Heart of Glass — Jessica Mitchell

Juliet — Dan Davidson

What We’re Made of — The Washboard Union

Single of the Year

Criminal — Lindsay Ell

Dive Bar — Gord Bamford

Good Together — James Barker Band

Somebody’s Daughter — Tenille Townes

Walls Come Down — Meghan Patrick

Anthem Entertainment Songwriter(s) of the Year

Brett Kissel, Seth Mosley, Brad Rempel

Cecilia — Brett Kissel

Gord Bamford, Bart Butler, Brice Long

Down — Gord Bamford

James Barker Band, Todd Clark, Gavin Slate, Travis Wood

Keep it Simple — James Barker Band

Corey Crowder, Jess Moskaluke, Jared Mullins

Save Some of That Whiskey — Jess Moskaluke

Barry Dean, Luke Laird, Tenille Townes

Somebody’s Daughter — Tenille Townes

Video of the Year

Camouflage — Jess Moskaluke

Criminal — Lindsay Ell

Feels Like That — The Reklaws

Somebody’s Daughter — Tenille Townes

Walls Come Down — Meghan Patrick

One dollar from each CCMA ticket sold this year will go towards music education charity MusiCounts in support of its continued musical initiatives.

The complete list of 2019 CCMA Award nominees is available through the official CCMA website.

