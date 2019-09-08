2019 CCMA Award winners list: Country music stars win big at the Saddledome
The biggest night in Canadian country music is here to honour some of the greatest artists across the nation, those who made an important impact in the industry over the last year.
Co-hosting the 2019 CCMA Awards at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome is reigning CCMA Male Artist of the Year Dallas Smith and Billboard’s latest record-smasher, the Old Town Road rocker himself, Billy Ray Cyrus.
The hosts will take the stage together for an exclusive performance before inviting a variety of other acts to the stage, including Meghan Patrick and Tebey.
Between the long-awaited performances, the duo will present the winners of the 12 Artist Award categories with their respective trophies.
Among the potential winners, Smith was nominated for four individual CCMAs, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year.
On Sunday night, he’s up against Paul Brandt and Tim Hicks in the same four categories.
Alberta-based singer Brett Kissel leads the male nominations with five nods, while Tenille Townes and Lindsay Ell tied for most female nominations with four each.
Find the complete list of 2019 CCMA Artist Award nominees below. (The list will be updated with winners throughout the night as the ceremony goes on.)
—
Group or Duo of the Year
** WINNER ** The Washboard Union
High Valley
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
The Reklaws
Apple Music Fans’ Choice
Gord Bamford
Paul Brandt
Dean Brody
Tim Hicks
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
Brett Kissel
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith
Guylaine Tanguay
Entertainer of the Year
Paul Brandt
Dean Brody
Tim Hicks
Brett Kissel
Dallas Smith
Album of the Year
The Fall — Dallas Smith
Feels Like That — The Reklaws
The Journey BNA Vol. 2 — Paul Brandt
Love a Girl — Tebey
New Tattoo — Tim Hicks
State of Mind — Hunter Brothers
Female Artist of the Year
Lindsay Ell
Jess Moskaluke
Meghan Patrick
Guylaine Tanguay
Tenille Townes
Interactive Artist or Group of the Year
Lindsay Ell
Aaron Goodvin
James Barker Band
Brett Kissel
Nice Horse
Male Artist of the Year
Paul Brandt
Dean Brody
Tim Hicks
Brett Kissel
Dallas Smith
Rising Star Award
Shawn Austin
Jade Eagleson
Eric Ethridge
JoJo Mason
Sons of Daughters
Roots Album of the Year
Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion — Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion
Both Ways — Donovan Woods
Heart of Glass — Jessica Mitchell
Juliet — Dan Davidson
What We’re Made of — The Washboard Union
Single of the Year
Criminal — Lindsay Ell
Dive Bar — Gord Bamford
Good Together — James Barker Band
Somebody’s Daughter — Tenille Townes
Walls Come Down — Meghan Patrick
Anthem Entertainment Songwriter(s) of the Year
Brett Kissel, Seth Mosley, Brad Rempel
Cecilia — Brett Kissel
Gord Bamford, Bart Butler, Brice Long
Down — Gord Bamford
James Barker Band, Todd Clark, Gavin Slate, Travis Wood
Keep it Simple — James Barker Band
Corey Crowder, Jess Moskaluke, Jared Mullins
Save Some of That Whiskey — Jess Moskaluke
Barry Dean, Luke Laird, Tenille Townes
Somebody’s Daughter — Tenille Townes
Video of the Year
Camouflage — Jess Moskaluke
Criminal — Lindsay Ell
Feels Like That — The Reklaws
Somebody’s Daughter — Tenille Townes
Walls Come Down — Meghan Patrick
—
One dollar from each CCMA ticket sold this year will go towards music education charity MusiCounts in support of its continued musical initiatives.
The complete list of 2019 CCMA Award nominees is available through the official CCMA website.
—
