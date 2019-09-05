Meghan Patrick says 2019 CCMA performance will be ‘different than anything you’ve seen from me’

Bowmanville, Ont.’s Meghan Patrick is the reigning Canadian Country Music Association awards (CCMAs) two-time Female Artist of the Year and she has been nominated again for 2019.

Patrick will perform on stage at the 2019 CCMA Awards on Sunday, Sept. 8, in Calgary.

This year she’s nominated for three awards this year, which are Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Video of the Year for her song Walls Come Down.

READ MORE: Billy Ray Cyrus, Dallas Smith set to co-host CCMAs 2019 in Calgary

Global News sat down with Patrick in Toronto ahead of the CCMAs to talk about what she’s most excited about for this year’s award show and her nominations.

Global News: Congratulations on the CCMAs nominations. How does it feel to be nominated for multiple awards this year?

Meghan Patrick: I’m grateful every time it happens and it’s still always surreal to me. You don’t do this for the awards or the nominations but it’s always good to have a little reassurance that you’re on the right track.

Can you reveal any details about your upcoming performance at this years CCMAs?

I can reveal absolutely nothing. I’ll just say that it’s going to be very special and it’ll be different than anything you’ve seen from me on the broadcast before so I think it’s going to be really cool.

WATCH BELOW: 2019 CCMA Awards: Billy Ray Cyrus, Dallas Smith excited to co-host show

You’re the reigning two-time winner for female artist of the year. How does it feel to have that title and are we going to see a third time?

Well only God knows that. It feels amazing and I’m very proud to represent women in Canadian country music. It’s really nice because you of course want the love and the validation from your fans. But when you get that validation from your peers and other people in the industry, knowing that they voted for you is just a really good feeling. I’m very grateful.

Global News’ Chris Jancelwicz did a country radio study where he listened to hours of country music radio stations and counted how many males he would hear in an hour compared to females. There was a large number of male country artist’s during one hour compared to female country singers. But now it seems like the women country singers are taking over. How do you feel to be part of that movement?

It feels great to be a part of that. I mean, at this point this issue doesn’t warrant discussion anymore. I’m kind of over talking about it. I just want to make music like everybody else. I just want to lead by example and be the change that I want to see at country radio and I think there are a lot of incredible women, especially in Canadian country music right now that are coming up with me that are going to be a huge part of that change. I’m really proud to be part of that.

What are you most excited about for this year’s CCMAs?

My performance and the Canadian country music scene is sort of like a family. It’s small and there’s a lot of love. I’m good friends with a lot of the other artists. It’s a fun reunion at the CCMAs. Everybody gets to hang out and catch up because sometimes we’re on opposite touring schedules so I’m looking forward to seeing everybody else’s performances. And of course my own performance.

READ MORE: Meghan Patrick calls out fan who harassed her at concert: ‘I’ll always stand up for myself’

The 2019 CCMAs will air on Global TV, Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

— Global News is an affiliate of the Corus Entertainment Network.

[This interview has been edited and condensed]