The Washboard Union wins Best Group/Duo at CCMAs for 2nd year in a row

The Washboard Union took home the first award of the evening at the 2019 CCMA Awards at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

It’s the second year in a row that the Vancouver trio — Chris Duncombe, Aaron Grain and David Roberts — has won the Best Group or Duo Award, and their sixth CCMA Award overall.

The CCMA Awards occur annually and serve as the biggest night in Canadian country music.

It honours some of the greatest country artists across the nation, those who made an important impact in the industry over the last year.

Global News spoke with the She Gets Me rockers last month to talk this year’s CCMAs. We used the opportunity to ask specifically why the group loves the annual event so much.

“Usually, when you’re playing live — especially in the summers — you’re really busy,” said Roberts. “There’s this whole behind-the-scenes thing, you come and you go, you’re setting up, you’re playing your show and then you’re in the bustle until the next show. But the CCMAs, on the other hand, is great because you actually have time to chat with people that you haven’t had a chance to connect with over the year. You find out about their families, what they’re doing and how their years have been going and things like that so it’s really nice. Everyone from across the country comes, too, which is fantastic.”

“When we started playing at the CCMAs, I guess I never really thought when we started the band that there would be an organization that would bring an entire genre of music together. But it did. And it continues to… all the time. So I think it’s really cool. Not only do we get to see a bunch of our friends who’ve been playing like crazy like us, but we get to see a whole new wave of country artists as well that the CCMAs have supported, just like they did with us,” agreed Duncombe.

