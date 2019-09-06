Two suspects arrested in Burlington sexual assault investigation

Police arrested two suspects in what they’re describing as a violent sexual assault in Burlington and believe there may be more victims.

Halton Regional Police say in late August, a female victim went to a business on Harvester Road between Walkers Line and Appleby Line to meet a man she had befriended on Facebook.

Once she was there, police say she was dosed with a “noxious substance” and was violently sexually assaulted by two men.

Investigators say one of them is known as “Sharifulla Mokbel” on Facebook and the second man goes by “Pena R-One” on Facebook and “pena619” on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Halton Police’s Child Abuse and Sexual Assault unit arrested the two suspects and held them for a bail hearing. Both men made a second court appearance in Milton on Friday.

Sharifulla (Sharif) Mokbel, 27, of North York, is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, administering a noxious substance, gang sexual assault and sexual assault.

Satlykglylych Gafuri, 27, of Toronto, is charged with gang sexual assault and sexual assault.

Police allege both men were active on other social media platforms and believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965, Det. Const. Marla Adams at 905-465-8979 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

