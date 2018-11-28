Police investigating alleged sexual assault at the Burlington Mall
Halton police are investigating an alleged sexual assault inside a washroom at the Burlington Mall.
READ MORE: 2 pedestrians injured after 2-vehicle collision in Milton: Halton police
A 13-year-old boy told police that he was sexually assaulted while using the washroom at The Bay at the mall on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 4.
The teen says he was approached by a man, between 30 and 40 years of age, with spiked blonde hair and a goatee, who sexually assaulted him.
The man was wearing jeans, a blue and white T-shirt and running shoes.
READ MORE: Halton police searching for suspect in purse thefts
Halton police are asking anyone with information to contact the child abuse and sexual assault unit.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.