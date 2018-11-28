Police investigating alleged sexual assault at the Burlington Mall

Halton police are investigating an alleged sexual assault inside a washroom at the Burlington Mall.

A 13-year-old boy told police that he was sexually assaulted while using the washroom at The Bay at the mall on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 4.

The teen says he was approached by a man, between 30 and 40 years of age, with spiked blonde hair and a goatee, who sexually assaulted him.

The man was wearing jeans, a blue and white T-shirt and running shoes.

Halton police are asking anyone with information to contact the child abuse and sexual assault unit.

