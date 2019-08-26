Meeting through dating app leads to stabbing in Burlington: Halton police
Halton Regional Police are investigating a stabbing in Burlington.
According to police, the incident happened early Sunday morning at the victim’s home after he met the male suspect through an online dating app.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Burlington man charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of wife
The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s and six feet tall with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair.
Police are reminding the public to always be careful when using social media networking apps.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Domestic Violence Investigative Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 8799 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
WATCH: (Aug. 16, 2019) 1 dead, 1 injured in Brampton stabbing
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.