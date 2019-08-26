Crime
August 26, 2019 3:54 pm
Updated: August 26, 2019 4:08 pm

Meeting through dating app leads to stabbing in Burlington: Halton police

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

Police say the suspect stabbed the victim after they met on a dating app.

Halton Regional Police
A A

Halton Regional Police are investigating a stabbing in Burlington.

According to police, the incident happened early Sunday morning at the victim’s home after he met the male suspect through an online dating app.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Burlington man charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of wife

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s and six feet tall with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Police are reminding the public to always be careful when using social media networking apps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Domestic Violence Investigative Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 8799 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

WATCH: (Aug. 16, 2019) 1 dead, 1 injured in Brampton stabbing

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Burlington stabbing
Dating Apps
Halton
Halton Region
Halton Regional Police
Stabbing
stabbing in burlington

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.