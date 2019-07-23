Crime
Victim not co-operating after stabbing at downtown bar: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say the victim of a stabbing at Nobody's Perfect Bar & Grill is not co-operating with officers in their investigation.

Hamilton police say the victim of an early morning stabbing at a downtown bar is not co-operating with authorities.

At 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Nobody’s Perfect Bar & Grill at 251 John St. N., where officers say two male patrons were involved in an argument that led to one of them being stabbed.

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital, where he was treated and is expected to recover.

“The victim did not co-operate with the police investigation,” Hamilton Police Service said in an official release. “Divisional detectives will be conducting further followup.”

Police did not provide any information on a suspect in the investigation.

