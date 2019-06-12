Suspect in custody following stabbing on Hamilton mountain

Police say a woman is in hospital and another person is in custody after a stabbing on the Hamilton mountain.

Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman says it happened just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday on Millwood Place, near Upper Wentworth and Mohawk.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

Hamilton Paramedic Superintendent David Thompson says the woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, although no further information can be released while police investigate.

Pauline Johnson Elementary School, which is located one block away from Millwood Place, was put into a hold and secure at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Penman says police were told that a student had reported receiving a threat from a student outside the school, but no one was injured in that incident and the hold and secure was lifted about an hour later.

Police have not said whether the two incidents are related.

