Burlington man charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of wife

Halton Regional Police have charged a Burlington man with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife.

Police were called to a home in a rural residential neighbourhood in north Burlington, on #2 Side Road between Guelph Line and Cedar Springs Road, shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a woman with traumatic injuries, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was arrested.

Police say the accused is Kenneth Soederhuysen, 57, of Burlington. He has been charged with first-degree murder and will appear in court in Milton on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Laura Grant, 57, of Burlington.

Halton police have confirmed that Soederhuysen and Grant were married and both were living at the home where the shooting took place.

Grant has been identified as an EMS dispatcher in the Halton region by OPSEU Local 207 and a number of other local paramedic unions and associations.

“Our hearts are broken today,” the union wrote on Twitter. “You always had our backs Laura and were just a mic click away.”

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward also tweeted her condolences and said the flags are being lowered at city hall in Grant’s memory.

