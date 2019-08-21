1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Burlington

Halton Regional Police say a woman has died and a male is in custody after a shooting in Burlington Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said in a statement that emergency crews were called to a home on Number 2 Side Road, near Mount Nemo in the city’s north end, just after 3 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

Police said a man was taken into custody shortly after officers from the uniform, canine and tactical units arrived at the home. The woman was found inside the house with “traumatic injuries” and don’t be resuscitated.

Investigators said it’s believed the victim and the accused are known to each other and that there is “no known, ongoing, related threat to public safety.”

Officers said the incident is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

