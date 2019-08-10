Gunshots fired at man after answering doorbell in Burlington: Halton police

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Police say gunshots were fired at a man who answered his door in Burlington, Ont., Saturday morning.

Halton Region police say the man reported that someone rang his doorbell several times around 4:45 a.m.

Police say when the man answered the door, multiple gunshots were allegedly fired at him from behind a parked vehicle.

Police say the man was not injured in the incident.

They allege that the man has been involved in an ongoing dispute and investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident.