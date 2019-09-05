Calgary CTrain and bus service changes now in effect after budget cuts

Calgary Transit users may notice changes in their daily commute now that service reductions are in place.

The reductions in bus and CTrain frequency come as a result of the $60 million in budget cuts finalized by city council in July. Though previously announced, the reductions to Calgary Transit just took effect on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday about civic census results, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he’s hopeful that riders won’t be severely impacted.

“I’m interested in how things go at the end of the week,” Nenshi said. “As people settle into their routine over the next several days, I’m really interested to see how things are going.”

Nenshi said they’ll take note of how the changes are impacting riders and reassess things in January as part of a quarterly review.

“We can always adjust things,” he said.

While some transit users Global News spoke with said they hadn’t noticed the changes, others voiced concern.

“It’s really frustrating because it feels like that’s the area where the city should be encouraging transit, and that’s where spending should not be cut,” one rider said.

The changes are spread throughout the city, on both bus and CTrain routes.

For CTrain users, the Red Line Tuscany / Somerset-Bridlewood route will see Saturday and Sunday service frequencies reduced from 10 to 15 minutes and weekday service frequency between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. reduced from every 10 minutes to every 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Blue Line 69 Street / Saddletowne route will see Saturday and Sunday service frequencies reduced from 10 to 16 minutes and weekday service frequency between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. reduced from every 10 minutes to every 15 minutes.

For a more in-depth look at updated CTrain schedules and more information on bus schedule changes, visit the Calgary Transit website.

— With files from Matthew Conrod and Aurelio Perri