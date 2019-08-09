Calgary Transit to reduce evening and weekend service in the fall

Calgary Transit is reducing service on nearly all of its routes during evenings and weekends starting in September, a result of the $60-million budget reduction approved by city council earlier this year.

Riders of both the Red and Blue C Train lines will have to wait longer for a train on evenings and weekends. Red Line riders will have to wait 15 minutes and Blue Line riders 16 minutes between trains, up from 10 minutes for both.

A majority of bus routes will see their weekend service frequency lowered, with routes seeing 30-, 40- and even 60-minute waits between buses.

In February, after the introduction of the MAX rapid transit lines, Calgary Transit announced it saw an increase in ridership to 105.3 million trips taken in 2018.

In June, city council voted for a $60-million budget reduction to help pay for non-residential tax rebates. Cuts to Calgary Transit amounted to $6.9 million.

On July 23, Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the majority of cuts to Calgary Transit would take effect in management cuts and reduced off-peak-hours service.

“To put that into context, we increased the service in 2019 by more than that,” Nenshi explained. “However, people will see a real impact because we have to absorb this in only one quarter of a year.”

The changes take effect on Sep. 2.

