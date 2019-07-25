Environment minister discusses climate emergency with mayors of Hamilton, Burlington, Milton

The threat posed by climate change and its impact on municipalities was the focus of a meeting between Canada’s environment minister and local mayors at Hamilton city hall.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna met with Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger, Burlington mayor Marianne Meed Ward and Milton mayor Gordon Krantz— all from municipalities that have declared climate emergencies — to discuss Canada’s Changing Climate Report.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s board of health declares climate emergency

That report, which was released in April, found that Canada is warming at twice the global average, which McKenna said will mean more days of extreme heat.

“They would go up under a high emission scenario from 17 days to 56 days a year,” said McKenna. “That’s almost two months of extreme heat. What does extreme heat mean? That means extremely dangerous for seniors, for children, babies, people with respiratory illnesses. It also has an impact on the grid because more people are trying to use air conditioning.”

Public transit was also highlighted as playing a key role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and McKenna said they discussed Hamilton’s LRT project.

“That is something that I think is extremely important for the city of Hamilton,” said McKenna. “I know that there are bids going on, and this is really something of the province, we have not received any requests, but overall we certainly support public transportation.”

Eisenberger said McKenna and the Liberal government have expressed that they remain open to receiving applications for additional funding if the project exceeds the $1 billion price tag.

READ MORE: Hamilton LRT contract now likely to be awarded in late 2020

Burlington mayor Marianne Meed Ward said the main message that should come from Thursday’s meeting is that there is a crisis that extends beyond political parties.

“This is not a partisan issue,” said Meed Ward. “This is a national emergency. A global emergency. And so whoever is in office at any level of government has to take this seriously for the good of the community, for the good of our people that live here, and for our planet.”