Heat wave breaks temperature record in Hamilton

How hot was it in Hamilton on Wednesday?

Hot enough to break the all-time temperature record for Sept. 5.

Environment Canada says the temperature at Hamilton’s John C. Munro International Airport reached a high of 31.4 C on Wednesday afternoon.

That beat the old record of 30 C set in 1971.

Yikes the temperature keeps climbing at #YYZ. Now hottest September 5th on record, hottest Sept day since 2016 and a brutal 43 with the humidity. pic.twitter.com/W71mht9iyu — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 5, 2018

St. Catharines, Toronto, Kitchener and London also broke temperature records on Wednesday, the final day of a four-day heat wave in southern Ontario.