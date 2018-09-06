Weather
September 6, 2018 4:39 pm

Heat wave breaks temperature record in Hamilton

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Temperature records were set in a handful of cities in southern Ontario Wednesday, including Hamilton.

How hot was it in Hamilton on Wednesday?

Hot enough to break the all-time temperature record for Sept. 5.

Environment Canada says the temperature at Hamilton’s John C. Munro International Airport reached a high of 31.4 C on Wednesday afternoon.

That beat the old record of 30 C set in 1971.

St. Catharines, Toronto, Kitchener and London also broke temperature records on Wednesday, the final day of a four-day heat wave in southern Ontario.

Global News