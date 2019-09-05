3 children taken to hospital after picking up syringes near Toronto school

Toronto police say three children had to be taken to hospital on Wednesday after being poked by syringes they picked up off the ground.

Police said the incident occurred near an elementary school in the Roncesvalles Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

Investigators said it was at around 11:30 a.m. when the children found and picked up the discarded needles, unaware of the potential risks.

Officers said it’s believed the children were poked by the needles.

“Parents are reminded to have a conversation with their children about the potential health and safety hazards of discarded syringes,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

“Children should be advised to not touch syringes and to notify an adult immediately. Adults should then exercise caution if they decide to remove the syringe, and call 311 to request a pick up.”

0905 09:53 Public Sfty Alert, Discarded Syringes Roncesvalles Ave & Dundas Ave W Area, https://t.co/QS0x5T1kLj — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) September 5, 2019