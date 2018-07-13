Canada
Child poked by needle found in sand of Mississauga park, police say

Peel Regional Police say a child was poked by a needle found in a Mississauga park Friday evening.

Peel Regional Police say a nine-year-old boy is being checked at hospital after he was poked by a needle found at a Mississauga park.

Police said they were called after 7:40 p.m. on Friday to Sgt. David Yakichuk Park, west of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street West.

A spokesperson told Global News the needle was found in the sand at the park.

The boy was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Police closed off the park to the public as City of Mississauga crews searched the park for additional needles.

Officers are still investigating and the police spokesperson said the incident is being treated as suspicious.

