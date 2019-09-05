Canada
September 5, 2019
Updated: September 5, 2019 1:58 am

Fire destroys mobile home in Lake Country

A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lake Country on Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the Wood Lake Terrace RV and Campground around 8:30.

A witness told Global News he heard a big explosion, like a propane tank blowing up.

Neighbours say no one was home when the fire broke out.

More details to come as information becomes available.

 

 

