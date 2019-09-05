Fire destroys mobile home in Lake Country
A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lake Country on Wednesday night.
Crews were called to the Wood Lake Terrace RV and Campground around 8:30.
A witness told Global News he heard a big explosion, like a propane tank blowing up.
Neighbours say no one was home when the fire broke out.
More details to come as information becomes available.
