Fire destroys mobile home in Lake Country

A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lake Country on Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Tuesday night lightning storm sparks several spot fires in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Crews were called to the Wood Lake Terrace RV and Campground around 8:30.

READ MORE: Lightning strikes tree, spreads to Peachland house, sends it up in flames

A witness told Global News he heard a big explosion, like a propane tank blowing up.

Neighbours say no one was home when the fire broke out.

More details to come as information becomes available.