Montreal to restore funding for anti-radicalization centre’s 2019-2020 action plan

Montreal’s executive committee has restored confidence and funding towards the Centre for the Prevention of Radicalization Leading to Violence.

The committee announced Wednesday that it will be providing the anti-radicalization centre with a subsidy of $975,000, funds that will go towards the implementation of the centre’s 2019-2020 action plan.

The amount is in addition to the $225,000 promised by the city in the spring.

READ MORE: UN Secretary General praises Montreal anti-radicalization efforts

The announcement comes six months after the director and the board were replaced following a damaging report from the city’s comptroller general.

Executive committee member Rosannie Filato says the interim directions of the new Montreal-based action plan will benefit and focus on the local population.

“So the mandate was reviewed; we will make sure all the actions that are taken by the centre are based in Montreal and benefit Montrealers,” Filato said.

Filato says the money will be used solely for local services in Montreal.

READ MORE: Centre for Prevention of Radicalization Leading to Violence officially opens

Founded in 2015, the group aims at helping and preventing those who are at risk of radicalization.

The centre provides psychosocial counselling and support for individuals and their families who are radicalized or are becoming radicalized.

Filato stated the importance of the call centre, as it provides a safe environment for those who fear contacting security officials.

“We wanted to ensure that they have a safe space to call and get the resources that they need,” Filato said.

Filato says a new board of directors will be named but did not give a date on when new members would be appointed.

WATCH: (Feb. 13, 2016) UN chief praises Montreal anti-radicalization efforts