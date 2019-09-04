Okanagan
Body recovered from Skaha Lake: Penticton RCMP

Police say a body was recovered from Skaha Lake on Wednesday, around 7 a.m., and that they are investigating if the death is suspicious or not.

Penticton RCMP say a body has been recovered from Skaha Lake.

Little is currently known about the incident, but police say the body was recovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday, and that they are investigating whether the death is suspicious or not.

Police would not say if the body was male or female.

More as this develops.

