Body recovered from Skaha Lake: Penticton RCMP

Penticton RCMP say a body has been recovered from Skaha Lake.

Little is currently known about the incident, but police say the body was recovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday, and that they are investigating whether the death is suspicious or not.

Penticton RCMP confirm a body was recovered from Skaha Lake on Skaha Lake beach around 7:00 a.m. Investigating if death is suspicious in nature or not , won’t say if the person is male or female. Officers have already cleared the scene. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/109BEtKYj7 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) September 4, 2019

Police would not say if the body was male or female.

More as this develops.