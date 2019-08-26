Body of missing kayaker found

The body of a man listed as missing after his kayak was discovered without a paddle near Powell River last week has been found.

The news was posted Sunday night on the Facebook page of 48-year-old Jesse Farrand’s sister.

Sunshine Coast RCMP issued a brief statement announcing the discovery Sunday evening of Farrand’s body just off the Powell River..

Missing Sunshine Coast Kayaker located https://t.co/8RaHKOyTJC — Sunshine Coast RCMP (@COAST_RCMP) August 26, 2019

Sunshine Coast RCMP had found a kayak believed to be owned by Farrand on Thursday.

He’d last been seen Monday taking his kayak into the water near Roberts Creek Road.

The family praises the efforts of Search and Rescue, police helicopter, and the provincial emergency program to locate him.