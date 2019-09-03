Body found south of Revelstoke

The body of a man was found near Revelstoke shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to RCMP.

Police said in a news release that he was found on the shoreline south of Blanket Creek Provincial Park, which is approximately 30 km south of Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Out-of-control wildfire burns near Keremeos

RCMP do not believe the death was criminal in nature.

Police said they are working with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the man’s identity.