September 3, 2019 10:59 pm

Body found south of Revelstoke

RCMP say a body was found on the shoreline south of Revelstoke on Sunday.

The body of a man was found near Revelstoke shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to RCMP.

Police said in a news release that he was found on the shoreline south of Blanket Creek Provincial Park, which is approximately 30 km south of Revelstoke.

RCMP do not believe the death was criminal in nature.

Police said they are working with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the man’s identity.

