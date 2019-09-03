Canada September 3 2019 7:28pm 04:33 Two hikers, dog rescued from Canyon Falls Park in Kelowna Members of the Kelowna Fire Department’s high-angle rescue team rescued two hikers and a dog from Canyon Falls Park on Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE: Kelowna rescue team called to Canyon Falls Park <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5852019/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5852019/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?