Kelowna rescue team called to Canyon Falls Park
A A
The Kelowna Fire Department has a rescue team at Canyon Falls Park, a popular site for hikers.
The fire department’s high-angle rescue squad is on site to facilitate the rescue of two hikers and a dog.
READ MORE: Man missing after speedboat collision on Shuswap Lake: search and rescue
Rescue crews told Global News that the two hikers got stuck while hiking. The two called 911 and stayed put until rescue crews arrived.
As of 2:30 p.m., one person and a dog had been rescued, with the third underway.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.