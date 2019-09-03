Okanagan
September 3, 2019 5:34 pm
Updated: September 3, 2019 5:42 pm

Kelowna rescue team called to Canyon Falls Park

By Online Journalist  Global News

Members of the Kelowna Fire Department’s high-angle rescue team are at Canyon Falls Park for the rescue of two people and a dog.

The Kelowna Fire Department has a rescue team at Canyon Falls Park, a popular site for hikers.

The fire department’s high-angle rescue squad is on site to facilitate the rescue of two hikers and a dog.

Rescue crews told Global News that the two hikers got stuck while hiking. The two called 911 and stayed put until rescue crews arrived.

As of 2:30 p.m., one person and a dog had been rescued, with the third underway.

