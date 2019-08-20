criminal behaviour
August 20, 2019 4:35 pm

Bodies of Surrey men missing since July found north of Spences Bridge

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: (Aired July 22, 2019) Surrey RCMP are asking for the public's help to find two missing men after their vehicle was found near Merritt

Police say the bodies of two Surrey men missing since July have been found in a rural area north of Spences Bridge.

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr were last seen on July 17 in Surrey driving a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee, which was later found abandoned near Logan Lake.

Police also say the circumstances at the scene led officers to believe their deaths were the result of criminal behaviour.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating. Police are asking for anyone with any information to contact them 1-877-987-8477 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

