Bodies of Surrey men missing since July found north of Spences Bridge

Police say the bodies of two Surrey men missing since July have been found in a rural area north of Spences Bridge.

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr were last seen on July 17 in Surrey driving a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee, which was later found abandoned near Logan Lake.

Police also say the circumstances at the scene led officers to believe their deaths were the result of criminal behaviour.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating. Police are asking for anyone with any information to contact them 1-877-987-8477 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.