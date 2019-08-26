Child’s body found floating in the Petawawa River, OPP say

PETAWAWA, Ont. – Provincial police say they found the body of a child in the Petawawa River in southeast Ontario.

Investigators say on Sunday evening a seven-year-old child was walking along the river with a friend and slipped.

Ontario Provincial Police say the friend went to get help, and an adult spotted the child and brought him ashore.

They say the adult performed CPR until he was sent to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say his death is not deemed suspicious.