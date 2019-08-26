Petawawa news
August 26, 2019 11:39 am

Child’s body found floating in the Petawawa River, OPP say

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP say they found the body of a seven-year-old child in the Petawawa River in southeast Ontario on Sunday.

Nick Westoll/Global News File
PETAWAWA, Ont. – Provincial police say they found the body of a child in the Petawawa River in southeast Ontario.

Investigators say on Sunday evening a seven-year-old child was walking along the river with a friend and slipped.

Ontario Provincial Police say the friend went to get help, and an adult spotted the child and brought him ashore.

They say the adult performed CPR until he was sent to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say his death is not deemed suspicious.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

