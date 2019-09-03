Crime
September 3, 2019 2:17 pm

Regina police conclude operation regarding possible firearm on Montague Street

By Online Producer  Global News

Regina police were called to the 900 block of Montague Street on Sept. 3, 2019, regarding a possible firearm offence, but have since left.

A police operation regarding a possible firearm offence in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood on Tuesday morning is over.

Nearly a dozen Regina police vehicles were on scene to investigate a gun complaint at a home in the 900 block of Montague Street.

About a dozen police vehicles were seen on Montague Street during a firearms investigation on Sept. 3, 2019.

Police said while the operation is over, they continue to investigate.

Regina police officers investigate a broken window caused by what appears to be a bullet on Sept. 3, 2019.

No other details are being released at this time.

