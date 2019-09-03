Regina police conclude operation regarding possible firearm on Montague Street

A police operation regarding a possible firearm offence in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood on Tuesday morning is over.

Nearly a dozen Regina police vehicles were on scene to investigate a gun complaint at a home in the 900 block of Montague Street.

Police said while the operation is over, they continue to investigate.

No other details are being released at this time.