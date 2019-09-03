Regina police charge 2 following auto theft investigation

The Regina Police Service say they’ve charged a man and a girl with auto theft following an investigation that took place over the Labour Day weekend.

Police said they came across a vehicle with no taillights on Aug. 31 and confirmed it was a stolen vehicle, reported on Aug. 29.

Officers followed the vehicle until police said it was abandoned near McCarthy Boulevard and Armour Road.

Police said the two suspects were located nearby and arrested.

Chance Chase Fink, 20, of Regina is facing charges that include possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of an automobile master key.

Fink appeared in provincial court Tuesday morning.

The 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with a breach of undertaking.

She makes her first appearance in youth court on Sept. 5.