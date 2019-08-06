Regina police charge 2 on auto theft and mischief charges

A 22-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are facing auto theft and mischief charges, following an incident that took place on Saturday.

The Regina Police Service say the received a report of a weapons offence and mischief in the 100 block of Centennial Street shortly before 3 a.m.

READ MORE: Regina police charge man with several break and enters, auto thefts

When police arrived, they say a 20-year-old male victim showed officers damage done to his vehicle from forced entry.

The victim told police he found the two suspects inside his vehicle and was struck by a heavy object when trying to hold on to one of them.

Police say the suspects fled on foot.

READ MORE: Regina police searching for woman charged with theft, possession

The two suspects were located exiting a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Montreal Street a short time later.

Dalton John Layne Heska-Lupano and the boy, who cannot be named in accordance to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, mischief under $5,000 an failing to comply.

Heska-Lupano will appear in court on Sept. 12. The boy appeared in youth court Tuesday morning.