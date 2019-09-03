Woman, 82, dead following single-vehicle collision in New Tecumseth, Ont.

An 82-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle collision in New Tecumseth, Ont., Saturday night, OPP say.

The initial investigation found that the car lost control before a sharp curve on County Road 1, entered a ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its roof, police add.

READ MORE: 2 passengers dead following head-on collision in Clearview, Ont., OPP say

The 60-year-old driver from Mono, Ont., suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman from Mono was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

County Road 1 was closed for several hours while OPP officers reconstructed the scene, police say.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police searching for witnesses after reported break-in in Innisfil

The road reopened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated and the name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin have been notified, police say.

WATCH: Kevin O’Leary involved in deadly Ontario boat crash