September 3, 2019 1:32 pm

Woman, 82, dead following single-vehicle collision in New Tecumseth, Ont.

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

An 82-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle collision in New Tecumseth, Ont., Saturday night, OPP say.

The initial investigation found that the car lost control before a sharp curve on County Road 1, entered a ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its roof, police add.

The 60-year-old driver from Mono, Ont., suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman from Mono was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

County Road 1 was closed for several hours while OPP officers reconstructed the scene, police say.

The road reopened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated and the name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin have been notified, police say.

