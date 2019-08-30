South Simcoe police searching for witnesses after reported break-in in Innisfil

South Simcoe police are searching for witnesses after a reported break-in from a home in Innisfil early Thursday morning.

Officers were told a male suspect was seen carrying a number of tools from the victim’s garage in the Jans Boulevard and Leslie Drive area, according to police.

The suspect left the scene in a car that was parked nearby, police say.

Officers say they’re looking for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or for homeowners who have security camera footage.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Adam MacKay at 705-436-2141, ext. 1434, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.