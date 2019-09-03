Traffic
September 3, 2019 11:15 am

2 passengers dead following head-on collision in Clearview, Ont., OPP say

By Local Online Journalist  Global News
Initial investigation revealed that a Ford Mustang was passing numerous vehicles on Highway 26 when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Blazer, police say.

File
A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 26 in Clearview, Ont., on Saturday night, OPP say.

The 67-year-old driver, who was alone in the Blazer, sustained serious injury and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, OPP say.

The 20-year-old man driving the Mustang sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, police add.

The passengers in the Mustang, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

Highway 26 was closed for several hours while OPP reconstructed the scene of the collision, police say.

The road opened shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, officers add.

Police say the cause of the collision is still being investigated and that the names of the deceased are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

