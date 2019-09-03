Crime
September 3, 2019 2:15 pm
Updated: September 3, 2019 2:28 pm

15-year-old girl critically injured in Kincora house fire dies: sources

By Online Journalist  Global News

Dorna Dehdari, 15


Global News has learned a third life has been lost after a house fire in the community of Kincora earlier this year that police believe was intentionally set.

The fire in the 0-100 block of Kincora Drive N.W. claimed the lives of Heidar Dehdari, 56, and his daughter, 22-year-old Dorsa Dehdari.

Dehdari’s other daughter, 15-year-old Dorna, suffered life-threatening injuries in the fire.

Global News confirmed on Tuesday that Dorna had succumbed to her injuries the day before.

Calgary police believe father Heidar Dehdari set deadly fire

Days after the deadly fire, the Calgary Police Service revealed it was investigating the fire as a domestic-related homicide and attempted murder and believed it was intentionally set by Dehdari.

Heidar Dehdari was found dead in the home that police say was intentionally set on fire on May 25 in northwest Calgary.



Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta told reporters at a news conference there was a lot of “domestic tension” in the home which led to a “violent confrontation” on Saturday, May 25.

Schiavetta said investigators were unsure if Dehdari intended to kill himself in the fire.

The entire family — including Heidar — lived in the home at the time of the incident.

Dorsa Dehdari (left) was killed and her younger sister, Dorna Dehdari critically injured in what police call an intentional house fire in northwest Calgary on May 25.



Schiavetta said the mother, Leila Dehdari, was not home at the time.

Court documents show Leila had filed for divorce in April after the couple, who were married for 27 years, separated a short while earlier.

According to Schiavetta, police had been called to the home once before for a “domestic event” in December 2018, which was “verbal in nature.”

Emergency crews responded to a fatal fire in northwest Calgary on Saturday, May 25, 2019.



Anyone with information on the fire is being asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

– With files from Nancy Hixt, Jodi Hughes and Heide Pearson

