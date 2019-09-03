Drug-impaired driving charges laid after woman found asleep at wheel in Port Hope

A Warkworth woman is facing drug-impaired driving charges after police in Port Hope found her asleep in a vehicle on Monday evening.

Port Hope Police Service says around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit following reports of a vehicle that had been parked in a parking spot for a long period of time.

Officer say they found a woman sleeping behind the wheel while the vehicle was still running. Officers tried to wake the woman and paramedics were called to transport her to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg.

The investigation led to impaired driving charges for the woman.

Jocelyn Reid, 28, of Warkworth, was charged operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and two counts of possession of a schedule I substance.

She was released and is scheduled for a court appearance in Cobourg later this month, police said.

