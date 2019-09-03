Crime
September 3, 2019 9:18 am

Alleged Colombian drug kingpin Steven Skinner pleads guilty to manslaughter

Steven Douglas Skinner has plead guilty to the manslaughter of 20-year-old Stacey Adams, who was found inside a Lake Echo home in April 2011.

A Nova Scotia man and alleged Colombian drug kingpin pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on Tuesday.

Steven Skinner’s four-week trial for the charge of second-degree murder in the 2011 death of Stacey Adams was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.

But the indictment was withdrawn after a deal was struck between Crown prosecutors and the defence for Skinner to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Adams was fatally shot outside a home in Lake Echo, N.S., in April 2011.

The Office of the Attorney General of Colombia has said that Skinner was one of the kingpins of a Colombian drug cartel before he was arrested on Venezuela’s Margarita Island in 2016 and extradited back to Canada the following year.

