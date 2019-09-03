Alleged Colombian drug kingpin Steven Skinner pleads guilty to manslaughter

A Nova Scotia man and alleged Colombian drug kingpin pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on Tuesday.
Steven Skinner’s four-week trial for the charge of second-degree murder in the 2011 death of Stacey Adams was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.
READ MORE: N.S. man accused of murder was allegedly a drug cartel kingpin
But the indictment was withdrawn after a deal was struck between Crown prosecutors and the defence for Skinner to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Adams was fatally shot outside a home in Lake Echo, N.S., in April 2011.
The Office of the Attorney General of Colombia has said that Skinner was one of the kingpins of a Colombian drug cartel before he was arrested on Venezuela’s Margarita Island in 2016 and extradited back to Canada the following year.
More to come
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.