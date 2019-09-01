Bo Levi Mitchell
September 1, 2019 5:27 pm

Stampeders list Mitchell as starting QB for Labour Day game against Esks

By Staff The Canadian Press

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, centre, looks for a receiver during first half CFL football action against the B.C. Lions, in Calgary, Saturday, June 29, 2019. The Stampeders have activated star quarterback Mitchell from the six-game injured list.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Bo Levi Mitchell appears ready to return to the football field.

The Calgary Stampeders listed their quarterback as their starter on the depth chart for Monday’s Labour Day game against the Edmonton Eskimos.

Mitchell, the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018, hasn’t played since suffering a tear in the pectoral muscle of his throwing arm late in a game June 29.

The 29-year-old Texan was activated from the injured list earlier this week.

Backup Nick Arbuckle has gone 4-3 in starts during Mitchell’s absence.

