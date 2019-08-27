Edmonton Eskimos not giving in to Labour Day hype

If you’re a fan of the Edmonton Eskimos, there is one game that’s certainly circled on the calendar, and that’s Labour Day.

In football terms, the next game is the most important one and the goal is to go 1-0 during the week. Some 1-0s are bigger than others and the Labour Day Classic would fit that description.

For head coach Jason Maas, what matters more is the process his team is going through rather than the hype.

“That’s what’s gotten us to where we are right now, it’s no different, so why treat it any differently?” Maas said.

“We have to do our jobs this week and that’s everyday, paying attention to what we can control and that’s us doing our jobs as good as we can.

“If we’re focused on Monday before it gets here, it’s not going to do us any good.”

The focus for the Eskimos is finding the win column again after a 34-28 loss last Friday to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. It was another game where the Eskimos put up a lot of yards — 489 yards in fact — but scored only one touchdown, were 0-3 in the red zone, and settled for seven field goals.

Quarterback Trevor Harris says Monday would be a good time to start finding the end zone with more regularity.

“Oh yeah, definitely, but it’s not just a Calgary thing, but it’s just us,” Harris said. “We move the ball better than anybody in the league. We’re averaging however many yards we are (439 yards per game), we’re moving the ball, we just got to finish drives and that’s the thing that’s frustrating: the small things that are happening to stall us but we’re going to get it fixed, I can guarantee you that.”

READ MORE: Blue Bombers down Eskimos 34-28 for 3rd straight win; sit 1st in West

The Eskimos go into Labour Day with a 6-4 record, two points up on the Calgary Stampeders, who have a 5-4 record and will be coming off a bye-week.

The Eskimos haven’t won in Labour Day since the 2011 season.

Harris, who has had his own tough history with the Stampeders, says putting emphasis on what has happened in the past would be the wrong way to go about your business this week.

“You treat it as another game but when you look at it from the big picture, it’s the Calgary game, it’s West versus West, it’s Labour Day, and it’s all of those things.

“But when you hone in your focus and you focus on the now, it’s just another game,” Harris said. “Tomorrow is a Day 0 to for us to get focused for Day 1 and Day 1 is where we start piling those days together and stack good days. That’s how you play well on game day.”

The Eskimos held a short practice on Tuesday, defensive back Arjen Colquhoun and offensive lineman Colin Kelly didn’t take part after suffering injuries in the loss to the Bombers last week.

Daniels named CFL Top Performer

Edmonton Eskimos receiver DaVaris Daniels has been named a Shaw CFL Top Performer of the Week.

Daniels caught 10 passes for a career-high 207 yards in a 34-28 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week. Daniels has recorded 501 yards in five games played this season, scoring one touchdown, and credits his chemistry with Trevor Harris.

“We’ve been on the same page.

“Coach has dialed up some good plays for us and we’ve had some good matchups and some things we like,” Daniels said. “We’re taking advantage and I know sky’s the limit.”

The Labour Day Classic on Monday from McMahon Stadium in Calgary is at 2:30 p.m., 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kick-off starting at 1 p.m.