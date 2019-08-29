Eskimos receiver DaVaris Daniels focused more on his current team, not his former team

When the Edmonton Eskimos signed nine players during free agency on Feb. 12, one name caused many fans in Edmonton to first raise their eyebrows and then second to rub their hands in anticipation.

Receiver DaVaris Daniels signed with the Eskimos just under three months after winning a Grey Cup title in Edmonton with the Calgary Stampeders in late November.

It’s been a tough start to the season for Daniels who has just played five games and missed the Eskimos game in Calgary on Aug. 3. On Monday Daniels will be with the Eskimos in Calgary as he makes his return to McMahon Stadium for the Labour Day Classic.

“I’ve had my mind wrapped around it for awhile, but the mindset that we have over here is to go 1-0 every week,” Daniels said.

“It’s a nameless, faceless opponent and I’m trying to carry that on. I’ll just try and approach it the same way I have every other week and to try to be prepared for the game.

“I know that there’s going to be a lot of outside noise about Calgary and the return. It’s cool, but at the same time, I’m just trying to get a win for our team.”

LISTEN BELOW: Eskimos receiver DaVaris Daniels discusses his return to Calgary as a member of the Eskimos on Monday.

Daniels spent three seasons with the Stampeders starting in 2016.

Injuries prevented Daniels from playing a full season, but he managed to record eight 100-yard receiving games in his three seasons with the Stampeders, with four of those games coming against the Eskimos.

Earlier this week, Daniels was named a CFL Top Performer of the Week after his 10 catch, 207-yard performance in a losing cause against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

For head coach Jason Maas, Daniels is living up to the hype.

“He’s very talented and we’re reaping the benefits of that, so we just want to keep it going and keep him playing,” Maas said. “It’s important for DaVaris this week probably more than anybody because it’s the first time he will play against his old team and there’s always a little bit of a different feeling when you do that.

“If anybody needs to focus on just doing their job and focusing on us it’s probably DaVaris.”

Staying healthy is important for Daniels and his production in five games is impressive. He’s recorded 501 receiving yards, which is good for third on the Eskimos and 13th in the CFL.

Quarterback Trevor Harris says his receiving group is very talented but there’s something extra special about Daniels.

“He’s a stud and that’s all there is to it,” Harris said. “With him, with Greg [Ellingson], Ricky [Collins Jr.], Tevaun [Smith] and Natey [Adjei], but DaVaris is different, he’s really good. I’ve admired his game from afar for a long time and when we signed him I was really excited about it.

“He’s just one of those guys where he’s going to win his routes, he’s dangerous, and obviously we have great chemistry. It’s easy to have chemistry with him.

“Any quarterback he plays with is going to give him the ball if they know what’s right for him.”

For the first time in his CFL career, Daniels will be in the visitor’s dressing room and sidelines at McMahon Stadium for the Labour Day Classic. Daniels says it will be strange, kind of special, but he’s all business come game time.

“It will be exciting and fun to get back out on that field again, in front of that crowd, and in front of a lot of people I know,” Daniels said. “It will be fun, but at the same time I’m trying to get a win. Just coming off a loss and I have a bad taste in my mouth so the win is the most important thing to me.”

Live coverage of Monday’s Labour Day Classic in Calgary on 630 CHED will begin with Countdown to Kick-off at 1 p.m. The opening kick-off from McMahon Stadium is at 2:30 p.m.