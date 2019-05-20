Edmonton Eskimos’ new-look receiving corps a work in progress

The Edmonton Eskimos will have at least three new starters in the five receiver positions this year, and they’ll be catching the ball from a brand-new quarterback in Trevor Harris.

That means this training camp needs to be used wisely to try and build chemistry between everyone on offence, especially the receivers. It starts with spending a lot of time together.

“Luckily it’s camp and we’re here until nine o’clock at night,” said DaVaris Daniels, who signed as a free agent in the off-season.

“Things are coming along good with Trev,” said Eskimos receiver Ricky Collins Jr. “He’s a good quarterback. He can make all the throws and he knows what to do with it.”

The good news for Harris is that one of his receivers, Greg Ellingson, was with him in Ottawa. The two played three seasons together, winning a Grey Cup in 2016. The chemistry is already there between the two.

“It’s something that took time,” Ellingson said. “He’s got a lot of time now to focus on the other guys that he hasn’t played with before.”

