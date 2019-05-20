Edmonton Eskimos Training Camp Day 2: DB Arjen Colquhoun looking to stay healthy in Year 3

When Arjen Colquhoun plays, you notice him. In 13 career games, Colquhoun has recorded 31 defensive tackles, three pass knockdowns, and one interception. The issue with Colquhoun over his last two seasons is injuries which have caused him to missed 23 games.

Colquhoun made some changes to his off-field workouts in the off-season. His biggest change was staying in Edmonton for the winter and working closely with the Eskimos’ team doctors and training staff. Head coach Jason Maas said staff are impressed with the work Colquhoun put in during the off-season.

“They all noticed a big difference on him with just his overall body of work in the off-season with flexibility in his hips, his hamstrings, and his core. He took that to another level,” Maas said.

“Ultimately when you’re injury prone or there are certain things that happen to you, you have to fix everything. It’s not just one fix so there’s usually a chain reaction. If something’s tight it’s because of something else so you really got to put the time and effort in if you want it fixed and he did that.”

Colquhoun was a Week 1 starter at corner in his rookie season of 2017 but was twice placed on the six-game injured list. Colquhoun was injured out of training camp last season and started in just two games.

Colquhoun said staying in Edmonton during the off-season was a benefit to him but when it comes to injuries there is only so much a player can do playing such a violent sport.

“You try to stay as healthy as I want but when I have the full intention to tackle someone at full speed I can’t stop myself from getting hurt,” Colquhoun said.

“What I can do is — I’m going to prehab. I’m going to stretch everyday. I’m going to hit the cold tubs and do whatever the trainers and Kyle Thorn (Eskimos Director of Human Performance) tells me to do. I’m going to do whatever they tell me to do to be back. That’s the reason I stayed here, I want to make an impact on the team.”

Eskimos Player Profile

4 Tevaun Smith – Receiver

6’2, 197 pounds

Born January 30, 1993 Toronto, ON

School: Iowa

It’s been a long wait for the Edmonton Eskimos to see Tevaun Smith in the colours of green and gold.

Drafted in the first round of the 2016 CFL Draft, Smith spent time in the NFL over the last three years with the Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Smith played four seasons in Iowa recording 1,500 yards and seven touchdowns in 43 career games. He hasn’t played the Canadian game since high school and said that’s the biggest adjustment for him in his first CFL training camp.

“For me, it’s more so just trying to get back into to Canadian game and learning everything again,” Smith said. “Getting used to seeing guys motion back and forth so really it’s a learning process for me and I’m excited. It’s only Day 2. They’re throwing a lot at us but that’s training camp.”

Smith and Colquhoun played against each in the Big-10 championship game back in 2015.

Audibles:

Receiver Diego Viamontes discusses his expectations and experience so far at training camp and football in Mexico

Roster notes:

The Eskimos on Monday placed linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox and defensive back Anthony Orange on their injured veteran list. Both players have missed the last two days of camp. Linebacker Don Unamba and defensive lineman Mic’heal Brooks also missed practice today.

The Eskimos will practice on Tuesday on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium starting at 8:30 a.m.