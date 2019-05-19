Edmonton Eskimos Training Camp: Foes become teammates on day 1

For the first time since November 25th of last year, the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium hosted football on Sunday as CFL training camps began.

That day last November produced very different memories for two new members of the Eskimos.

Quarterback Trevor Harris played for the Ottawa Redblacks and was on the wrong end of a 27-16 game with the Calgary Stampeders.

“I don’t remember it” joked the 32-year-old who became a member of the Eskimos in the off season, after spending three seasons in Ottawa.

“It’s a new chapter now. I’m happy to be here, happy to be donning the green and gold. It’s a blessing and something I will never take lightly being a quarterback in this organization. Every day I’m going to wake up and do everything I can to push this organization to the best of my ability.”

While Harris is looking forward and not back – Daniels will always remember that Grey Cup game – he didn’t play because of injury – but he helped his team get there, and has a ring to prove it. Now the locker room he celebrated in last November is his new home for 2019.

“It’s weird” said Daniels who already feels comfortable in his new digs. “It’s kind of ironic, I got the same locker, it’s starting to feel like home. I’m happy to be here and happy for the opportunity. I couldn’t have picked a better organization. This is amazing, all I could ask for and I am hoping to bring some excitement back to the city.”

While they were foes last November they are teammates now and Harris has big plans for Daniels – who he called on free agency day to pitch Edmonton and the Eskimos to him.

“I wanted to talk to him, I have seen him play for a long time, I’ve seen him win rookie of the year. I’ve seen him make unbelievable catches, I’ve seen him have amazing body control and great hands, speed and routes. He checks every box as a receiver,” said Harris.

“I’m excited to be able to throw to him and I have some lofty expectations for Davaris.”

Eskimos Player Profile

80 Davaris Daniels – receiver

6’1 203 pounds

Born December 12, 1992 Vernon Hills, Il

School: Notre Dame

The best part about Daniels joining the Eskimos is that they won’t have to defend him. In seven games, with the Stampeders against the Eskimos, he has 642 yards and 4 TDs. In the Labour Day two game series last season, he had 232 combined receiving yards and 2 TDs.

Roster Notes:

Signed:

Int LB DJ Calhoun

Nat DB Mikael Charland

Int DB Jalen Spencer

Int DL Kendal Vickers

Int LB Jonathan Walton

Released:

Int LB Brandon Pittman

Int WR Kenny Shaw

The Eskimos will be on the field for day two Monday morning at 9:20 a.m.