Edmonton Eskimos QB Trevor Harris a CFL top performer for August

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris has been named a Shaw CFL Top Performer for the month of August.

In four games (2-2 record) Harris recorded 1,550 passing yards and threw six touchdown passes and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Harris leads the CFL in passing with 3,481 yards, which is over 1,000 yards better than B.C. Lions quarterback Mike Reilly.

Reilly sits second in the league in passing with 2,437 yards.

Harris has thrown 14 touchdowns passes, three interceptions and has been sacked just six times in 10 games this season. Harris also has a career-high six rushing touchdowns.

The Eskimos face the Calgary Stampeders on Monday afternoon for the Labour Day Classic from McMahon Stadium.

630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 1 p.m. The opening kick-off will be at 2:30 p.m.