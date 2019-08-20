Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris named CFL top performer of the week

It was one of the most productive games of Trevor Harris‘ career — and it has earned the Edmonton Eskimos quarterback the nod as one of the CFL performers of the week.

For the second time this season, and the fifth time in his career, Harris threw for over 400 yards in a game.

He reached 420 yards last Friday night in a 41-26 win over the Argonauts in Toronto and also had a hand in all five of the team’s touchdowns, throwing three and rushing for two.

READ MORE: Trevor Harris throws 3 TD passes as Edmonton Eskimos down Toronto Argos

Harris leads the league in passing yards with 3.051 and is on pace to set a new Eskimos team record. He can also become just the fifth QB in CFL history to eclipse the 6,000 yard mark.

The Waldo, Ohio native is in his eighth CFL season — the first with Edmonton.

The 33-year-old has thrown only two interceptions all season while leading the Eskimos to a 6-3 record and second place in the CFL West at the half-way mark of the season.

LISTEN BELOW: Trevor Harris looks back at Friday’s game against Toronto, and ahead to the Esks’ next game against Winnipeg

View link »

The top player of the week was Vernon Adams Jr. of the Montreal Alouettes and the Calgary Stampeders’ Reggie Begelton rounded out the top three.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos set their sights on a 1st place battle with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Harris and the Eskimos will face the 7-2 Winnipeg Blue Bombers Friday night on the Brick field at Commonwealth Stadium with a share of first place on the line.

Coverage of the game on 630 CHED will begin with the Countdown to Kick Off at 5:30 p.m.

– With a file from Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED