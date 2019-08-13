Eskimos’ Gable named CFL Top Performer of the Week

Edmonton Eskimos running back C.J. Gable was named a Shaw CFL Top Performer of the Week on Tuesday.

Gable rushed 18 times for 116 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Eskimos’ 16-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks last Friday. Gable recorded six rushes of 10 yards or more and added 34 yards in receiving.

READ MORE: Eskimos make it past Redblacks 16-12

Gable is third in the CFL in rushing, with 591 yards. He’s averaging 84 yards rushing per game, which is the third best mark in league. Gable helped the Eskimos last Friday record 35:12 of time of possession and says staying on the field helps to wear down the opposition and also keeps Eskimos defence fresh.

“When I start getting into a flow, I’m always wanting to get the ball to keep our offence on the field and drain the clock down and let our defence rest,” Gable said. “If our defence gets some rest, they put in that work and they can stop any offence out there.

“If they want me to run the ball and keep us on the field, I’m ready for that.”

Speaking on the Eskimos Coaches Show on Monday, Jason Maas says Gable gives his offence a big boost when the run game is successful.

“When our offence is the most efficient, it’s when we’re running a ton of plays and we’re able to hand the ball off to C.J. consecutive times,” Maas said. “He’s one of those backs who definitely needs to heat up. He had a great week of practice and it showed up in the game. I think he was running with a purpose, running hard, very difficult to bring down, and obviously getting the burst through the hole. Scoring the first touchdown set the tone for him all night.”

Listen: C.J. Gable named Player of the week

Gable recorded his third 100-yard rushing game of the season, and the 12th 100-yard game of his career. Gable also surpassed the 2,000-yard rushing mark as an Eskimo.

Winnipeg receiver Janarion Grant and Hamilton receiver Brandon Banks were also named the CFL’s top performers for Week 9.

Roster notes

On Monday, the Eskimos placed fullback Tanner Green on the six-game injured list with suspected knee injury sustained during the Eskimos-Redblacks game. The Eskimos activated two players off injured lists in running back Alex Taylor (off the one-game injured list) and linebacker Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga (off the six-game injured list). The Eskimos signed National kicker Greg Hutchins to their practice roster. The UBC product was at Eskimos training camp this season.

The Eskimos visit the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night from BMO Field. Kick-off is at 5 p.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kick-off at 4 p.m.