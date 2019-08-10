Eskimos make it past Redblacks 16-12

Quarterback Trevor Harris handed his old team its fifth loss in six games, as his Edmonton Eskimos defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 16-12 in CFL action Friday night.

The Eskimos trailed the Redblacks 12-10 at halftime but rallied in the second half to up their record to 5-3 and remain undefeated at home this season.

Their two touchdowns were scored on runs by C.J. Gable.

Ottawa remains third in the East Division at 3-5.

It was a chippy affair under cloudy skies before 27,951 fans at Commonwealth Stadium, featuring multiple pushes and shoves and the odd haymaker punch after the whistle.

The teams are well acquainted. There are 13 former Redblacks on the Eskimo roster.

The Eskimos will return to action on Aug. 16, taking on the Argonauts in Toronto with the Countdown to Kick-off starting at 4 p.m. on 630 CHED.