5 things to watch for in the Stampeders Labour Day game

The Calgary Stampeders (5-4) host the Edmonton Eskimos (6-4) for the annual Labour Day Classic after coming off a much-needed break during Week 11, and activating quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell from the 6-game injured list in time to face their provincial rivals.

Here are 5 things to watch for in Monday’s battle of Alberta:

Will Bo Go? He’s hurt. He’s fine. He’s hurt. It’s been kind of a roller coaster ride on the Bo watch this past week. But as I write this, the Stampeders quarterback looks like he’ll be good to go on Monday. Unless he isn’t. Focus. Finish. Defensive back Jamar Wall was critical of his team’s performance late in games, saying they’ve developed a happy habit of letting opponents get off the mat. The inability to stop Montreal at all late in regulation and in overtime in Week 10 took what looked like a sure two points off the standings board. Be The Highlight. The first meeting between these two teams came down to a 103-yard kick return touchdown by Terry Williams. As is usually the case, I expect this one to come down to the wire. And whoever wins the field position/big play war on special teams will win the day. Protect The House. The Stamps’ record at home this year is a mediocre 3-2. Home dominance has been one of the main reasons the Stampeders had been able to rule the West in recent years. A win on home turf Monday would start the second half of the season right by clinching the season series and a tiebreaker with the Esks. Beware the former teammate. Injuries slowed down Esks wide receiver DaVaris Daniels at the start of this season and kept him out of the first game between these two teams. But now he’s healthy, coming off a Top Performer of the week game and no doubt eager to show his former team that maybe the Stamps should have stepped up at free agency time.

