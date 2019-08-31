3 former Calgary Stampeders cut from NFL teams

The CFL season is in full swing but south of the border, the NFL is wrapping up its pre-season, which means teams must reduce their rosters.

NFL teams have to reduce their rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the active/inactive list by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Former Stampeders Alex Singleton and Marken Michel were waived by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

By all indications, Singleton and Michel had a strong presence on the pre-season field.

Singleton recorded 28 tackles in four pre-season games with the Eagles while Michel recorded a 75-yard touchdown in a game against Tennessee.

Singleton was the first-round pick for the Red and White in the 2016 CFL Draft and was voted the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2017.

He led the league in tackles in 2018, the same year the Stampeders won the Grey Cup.

Elsewhere, former Stampeder Jameer Thurman was cut by the Chicago Bears ON Friday.

As of late Friday night, defensive lineman James Vaughters, who played for Calgary in 2017 and 2018, was still on the roster for the Chicago Bears.