September 1, 2019 11:16 am

1 person killed after being hit by train in south Edmonton: police

By Online Journalist  Global News

One person died Sunday morning after a collision involving a train in south Edmonton.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by a train in the area of 34 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

At 5 a.m., police said 34 Avenue was closed in both directions east of Gateway as policed investigated the fatal collision.

The identity of the victim has not been released and there is no other information about the incident at this time.

