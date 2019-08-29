Slave Lake RCMP
August 29, 2019 3:41 pm

Man killed after being struck by train in Slave Lake

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

A man is dead after being hit by a train in the northern Alberta community of Slave Lake.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED
A A

A man is dead after being hit by a train in northern Alberta late Wednesday night.

At around 11:15 p.m., Slave Lake RCMP responded to a call that a man had been struck at the railway property near Main Street.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured after being hit by train in southwest Calgary

The man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but police said he died about three hours later.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Police are also trying to confirm the identity of the man who was hit.

READ MORE: Man killed after being hit by train in Cochrane: RCMP

Slave Lake is about 255 kilometres north of Edmonton.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Fatal train collision
Man dead hit by train
Man hit by train
RCMP
Slave Lake
Slave Lake man hit by train
Slave Lake man killed by train
Slave Lake RCMP
Train Collision

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.