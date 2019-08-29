Man killed after being struck by train in Slave Lake
A man is dead after being hit by a train in northern Alberta late Wednesday night.
At around 11:15 p.m., Slave Lake RCMP responded to a call that a man had been struck at the railway property near Main Street.
READ MORE: Man seriously injured after being hit by train in southwest Calgary
The man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but police said he died about three hours later.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. Police are also trying to confirm the identity of the man who was hit.
READ MORE: Man killed after being hit by train in Cochrane: RCMP
Slave Lake is about 255 kilometres north of Edmonton.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.