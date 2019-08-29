Man killed after being struck by train in Slave Lake

A man is dead after being hit by a train in northern Alberta late Wednesday night.

At around 11:15 p.m., Slave Lake RCMP responded to a call that a man had been struck at the railway property near Main Street.

The man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but police said he died about three hours later.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Police are also trying to confirm the identity of the man who was hit.

Slave Lake is about 255 kilometres north of Edmonton.